Michael Bublé jokes he'll cancel Christmas if Lewis Capaldi isn't No1

Michael Bublé has jokingly vowed to "cancel Christmas" if Lewis Capaldi's song 'Pointless' doesn't make it to number one.



This week, the latter joked he had a "gripe to grind" with the 'Home' singer as his new single is being thrashed by festive songs in the charts.



He quipped that he needed to have a word with the Canadian star, whose 2012 cover of 'It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas' is among those keeping his track co-written with Ed Sheeran from the top spot.



Lewis told the audience during filming for 'In Concert with Lewis Capaldi' for BBC Radio 2: "No one told me that it was probably a bad idea to release a song at Christmas, a song that has no reference to Christmas.



"We’re really being hammered in the charts by Christmas songs.



Not that it matters, but you know, these record labels want some money."



He then quipped: ‘So, if anyone sees Michael Bublé, you let him know I’m looking for him. I’ve got a gripe to grind with Mr Bublé!"



And now, the 47-year-old star has backed Lewis to top the chart.



In a TikTok clip, he said: “This is a message to Lewis Capaldi and only Lewis Capaldi.



"Hi Lewis, now that I have you alone let me just tell you how deeply crushed I am that my music could ever get in the way of your song going to number one.



“It’s an amazing song and you’re an amazing dude, I am putting it on my Christmas playlist right now and I am telling you right now, Pointless is so beautiful.



“If it doesn’t go to number one, Christmas should be cancelled, and maybe even Hanukkah.”



Michael's cover is currently number 10 in the Official UK Top 40, while Lewis' tune is number 20.



Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is keeping the Queen of Christmas's crown firmly on at the top spot.



Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' is at number three and Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John's 'Merry Christmas' is up 15 places to number three.