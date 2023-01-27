Kim Petras and Sam Smith plan Unholy 2.0

Sam Smith and Kim Petras look are discussing a follow-up to mega-hit 'Unholy'.



The pop stars stormed the charts with the record-breaking tune earlier this year, and now Kim has revealed they are hoping to record a follow-up and continue their collaborative relationship.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Kim, 30, said: “I definitely am talking to Sam right now about having a song on my album that’s coming up.



“I would just love to keep collaborating because it’s really rare that you find artists that you’re on the same page with, who you write well with and who you want to be in the studio with.



“I really feel like we were meant to meet and we just have such a connection - like lost sisters from a past life. The song has been such a blessing which has brought me so much joy.



“I hear it at McDonald’s and every Uber I get into, it’s so wild.”



'Unholy' made them the first non-binary and transgender artists to sit atop the Billboard 100.



Meanwhile, Sam's upcoming LP 'Gloria' is set to feature Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez and Koffee.



Jessie will be included on two of the record’s songs; the duet ‘Perfect’, and ‘Gimme’ along with Koffee, while Ed makes a guest slot on the last track on Sam’s fourth album - which is due out on January 27, 2023 - ‘Who We Love’.



Sam recently teased that the record will be filled with "absolute fun".



The 'Diamonds' singer set out to make a record that "was full of joy" in their "sexy, raunchy, honest" LP 'Gloria', which will be released next month, they think they have achieved that.



Speaking backstage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at The O2 in London, Roman Kemp asked Sam: "You described the Ball as filthy, tinsel time, so how would you describe the album? What can we expect?"



To which they replied: "Filthy golden goose time. Oh you’ll see on tour… I mean there’s no gooses on tour actually...



"[Expect] Fun. Absolute fun. It was my task to write an album that was full of joy and I think I did it. And so it’s fun, it’s sexy, raunchy, honest. Yeah, I’m proud of it."