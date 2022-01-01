Diddy insists Yung Miami is 'not my side chick' after announcing daughter's birth

Diddy defended Yung Miami after announcing his daughter’s birth by another mother.



The rapper and music executive took to Twitter on Tuesday to dismiss criticism of his relationship with the City Girls rapper.



Diddy confirmed he and Yung Miami were “dating” in June, then announced earlier this month he had welcomed his seventh child Love Combs.



A birth certificate obtained by TMZ revealed Love was born to cyber security professional Dana Tran.



“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” Diddy insisted, despite the news. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”



He continued, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings.”



The musician’s statement appeared to respond to a spat Yung Miami had with DJ Akademiks on the platform a day prior, in which the DJ accused Diddy of having a “side baby on his harem of side chicks”.



Yung Miami replied, “I’M NOBODY SIDE B***H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b***h!”



Dana appeared to have deleted her social media accounts prior to the baby announcement, Billboard reports.