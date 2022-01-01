Lizzo expects to be with Myke Wright for the 'rest of her life'

Lizzo believes she's going to be with her boyfriend Myke Wright for the rest of her life.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the About Damn Time singer declared she is "very much in love" with the comedian and TV personality.

They met on the set of MTV show Wonderland in 2016 but their friendship didn't turn romantic until many years later because she was so focused on her career.

"In the past, we were friends. I had a lot of s**t to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel unloveable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise," she explained. "I have always since I was a teenager put my career in front of any relationship, any person. So even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defences up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur.

"With him, it was different because if you love something and you let it go, if it's meant to be, it comes back to you. And we both let it go because we both had a lot going on in our lives. When the time was right we came together."

Lizzo and Myke went public with their romance earlier this year and she revealed during her interview that they recently had a conversation to confirm they're officially a couple.

"We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in," she added, and when Howard asked if she sees them settling down and having kids, the singer replied, "There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."