Taylor Swift feels happier creating albums at 'a more rapid pace'

Taylor Swift feels happier releasing music more often than she did in her 20s.

The Shake It Off singer revealed in a conversation with Martin McDonagh for Variety's Directors on Directors video series on Monday that she feels "more free" to create new music in her 30s than she did in her 20s and that has resulted in more frequent releases.

"I definitely feel more free to create now. And I'm making more albums at a more rapid pace than I ever did before, because I think the more art you create, hopefully the less pressure you put on yourself," she shared. "It's just a phase I'm in right now. And everybody's different. There are people who put an album out every five years and it's brilliant and that's the way they work. And I have full respect for that. But I'm happier when I'm making things more often."

The singer, who turned 33 on Tuesday, released an album almost every two years when she was with her former label Big Machine. However, since she moved to Republic Records, she has released four new records and two re-recorded albums in just over three years.

Taylor explained to The Banshees of Inisherin director that she doesn't have to schedule time to be productive every day because inspiration pushes through "without asking permission" and ideas can come to her in different forms.

"Sometimes it's a fragment of a melody that has a lyric on it already. Sometimes it's just a line and I'll write it down and I'll use it later. Sometimes it's a melody that I have to go to the piano and then record and remember it. But the more that I'm writing, the more those ideas come. I'm just going with it," she said.

Taylor was invited to participate in the Directors on Director series because of her music videos and All Too Well: The Short Film. Her feature directorial debut, which she will make from her original script, was announced last week.