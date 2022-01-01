Bono announces Stories of Surrender New York residency

Bono has announced the ‘Stories Of Surrender' New York residency.

Due to phenomenal demand, the U2 frontman's solo show in support of his memoir, 'Surrender: 40 Songs, One Show', will be heading to

The Beacon Theatre for eight evenings in April 2023, kicking off on April 16 and wrapping on May 3.

Much like the Irish music legend's 14-city run across the UK, Europe and Ireland, Bono will offer the audience his “words, music and some mischief”.

The tome was released in November, and tells the remarkable story of the life of Bono - whose real name is Paul David Hewson - as he went on the "unlikely journey" from childhood tragedy in his native Ireland to becoming part of one of the world's most successful bands of all time.

Fans get a candid and in-depth insight into the musings of the iconic musician, with 576 pages and 40 chapters named after the songs.

The deeply personal book recalls key moments "from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his 20 years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty."

In a statement regarding the memoir, Bono, 62, said: “When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs.

“The people, places, and possibilities in my life. 'Surrender' is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept.

“A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress… with a fair amount of fun along the way.”

Tickets go on sale December 15 at 10am EST via Ticketmaster, where the full list of dates can be found.