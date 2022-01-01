Rina Sawayama, Years and Years and more set for BRITs Week for War Child 2023

Rina Sawayama, Years and Years, Kojey Radical and more set for BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child 2023.



Each year, ahead of the main BRIT Awards ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 arena, London, a series of intimate concerts take place in the British capital to raise money for the charity that supports children living in war-torn countries.



Rina is headlining Lafayette on February 10, Olly Alexander's Years and Years will bring the fun to HERE at Outernet on February 2, and Mercury Prize-nominated Kojey plays XOYO on February 3



The Hunna kicks things off at Lafayette on January 29.



Other artists performing across the city include, Metronomy, Beabadoobee, The Snuts, easy life, Sea Girls, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls and Bob Vylan.



More shows will be announced in January.



Austen Cruickshank, Senior Live Music Manager at War Child, commented: "We are thrilled to be working with BPI, AEG and Mastercard once again on another BRITs Week series. The 2023 shows feel particularly special for us as we also celebrate our 30th anniversary as a charity and look back on everything we have been able to do for children affected by conflict around the world, thanks to the unwavering energy and passion of the music industry. With conflict rates on the rise, and more children at risk, our work as a charity is truly never more needed so we are excited to bring this amazing roster of talent to some incredible venues across London and the UK, to create more unforgettable music moments and raise much needed funds to support our work now, and for the future."



To enter the prize draw and win tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a £5 donation for one entry, a £10 donation for three entries, or a £15 donation for five entries to War Child.



There will also be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale. Tickets in the War Child pre-sale will be available at 9am on December 15 for all those who subscribe at www.warchild.org.uk/get-involved/music/live-gigs/brits-week before 23:59PM on December 14. Tickets will be on general sale from 9am on December 16.











The line-up so far:



January 29 - Raw Power Management Presents The Hunna - Lafayette, London



February 1 - Metronomy - HERE at Outernet, London



February 2 - Years Years - HERE at Outernet, London



February 3 - Beabadoobee - Lafayette, London



February 3 - Kojey Radical - XOYO, London



February 4 - Cavetown - Omeara, London



February 5 - The Snuts - Stereo, Glasgow



February 7 - easy life - Trinity Centre, Bristol



February 7 - Sea Girls - 100 Club, London



February 9 - Xtra Mile Recordings 20th Anniversary with Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London



February 10 - Rina Sawayama - Lafayette, London



February 10 - Bob Vylan - Omeara, London