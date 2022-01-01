Kate Hudson launching music career

Kate Hudson is planning to release her debut album in 2023.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress opened up about her new venture during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

"I love to sing," Kate told Jimmy. "I just feel weird saying it... No, I've been making a record for like a year."

The star previously sang on the late-night show in January, belting out a version of Ariana Grande's 7 Rings during Jimmy's That's My Jam segment.

She went on to tell the funnyman that she decided to explore her love for music more professionally during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I had this thing in Covid. Every time you're doing interviews, people are like 'Do you have any regrets?' I'm like 'Oh, I'm early 40s, not yet,'" Kate explained. "But during Covid, I was like what am I doing? I've been writing music since I was 19. And I've never shared it. I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it."

Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson's daughter isn't the first Kate Hudson to try her hand at music, as Katy Perry's real last name is Hudson - but she changed her stage moniker to avoid confusion with the actress.