Aitch donated £10k to Down's Syndrome Association

Aitch donated £10,000 to a Down's Syndrome charity.

The Mancunian rapper released the song 'My G' about his younger sister Gracie, who was born with the genetic disorder, in August and he used a chunk of the money from the budget for the music video to benefit the Down's Syndrome Association.

He told Capital: "The song kind of speaks for itself.

"When we got the budget, I just thought there's no need to spend all that money and thankfully I was lucky enough to meet people from the Down's Syndrome Association who let us use their building, so we just decided to do it like that."

Ed Sheeran features on the touching track as the pop megastar is his sibling's favourite artist.

Aitch previously said: "I sent it to Ed and he loved it. I met Ed after I guested on 'Take Me Back To London', a song he remixed. He’s my sister’s favourite and she’s not heard the song yet. It’s going to be emotional."

'My G' is featured on Aitch's debut studio album 'Close To Home', an emotional ode to his hometown and roots.

He said: “This one means a lot.

“The past 4 years have been crazy thank you to everyone that’s been involved I can’t appreciate you enough, whether you been here from the start or not I got nothing but love.

“A lot of different emotions went into this I can’t wait to share it with u lot! Came this far without dropping an album and that’s all because of you, thank you for being patient with me […] let’s see how far this one takes us.”