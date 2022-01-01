'I'm gonna disappear': SZA hints at long break from music

SZA has suggested she's going to take a lengthy break from music.

The 'I Hate U' singer released her long-awaited second album 'SOS' to major acclaim last week, five years after her debut studio album 'Ctrl'.

However, now that she has delivered the record to fans, SZA - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - plans to "disappear" for "as long as I can".

In an interview with Consequence, she said: “I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can.

We kinda knocked it out. I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”

The 33-year-old star has, however, promised a deluxe edition of 'SOS', with the likes of Doja Cat, Lizzo and The Weeknd teased to appear.

Meanwhile, SZA also bemoaned the amount of times Black artists have been labelled R'n'B and admitted it is "super disrespectful".

She told the publication: “I’m so tired of being pegged as [an] R'n'B artist. I feel like that’s super disrespectful, because people are just like, ‘Oh, ’cause you’re Black, this is what you have to be’ – like, put in a box. And I hate that. With songs on this album, it’s supposed to help round out the picture and the story.

“Something that is just full of energy. Black music doesn’t have to just be R'n'B. We started rock ‘n’ roll. Why can’t we just be expansive and not reductive?”