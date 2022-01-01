Taylor Swift has "never felt more free to create".

The pop megastar has not only been re-recording her first six albums, starting with 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)', but the prolific star has released three albums of original music in quick concession, 2021's sister records 'folklore' and 'evermore' and October's 'Midnights'.

Speaking to 'The Banshees Of Inisherin' filmmaker Martin McDonagh for Variety’s ‘Directors On Directors’ series, she said: "I definitely feel more free to create now.

“And I’m making more albums at a more rapid pace than I ever did before, because I think the more art you create, hopefully the less pressure you put on yourself."

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker insisted she is "happier" when she's busy making.

She added: “It’s just a phase I’m in right now. And everybody’s different. There are people who put an album out every five years and it’s brilliant and that’s the way they work. And I have full respect for that. But I’m happier when I’m making things more often.”

The 'Karma' hitmaker explained that an idea or a melody can come to her at any time of day, and she's always swift to play it on the piano so she remembers it.

The 33-year-old star explained: “Sometimes it’s a fragment of a melody that has a lyric on it already. Sometimes it’s just a line and I’ll write it down and I’ll use it later.

“Sometimes it’s a melody that I have to go to the piano and then record and remember it. But the more that I’m writing, the more those ideas come. I’m just going with it.”

Taylor also helmed the short film 'All Too Well' to accompany ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, and it's just been revealed that the Grammy winner is to direct her first feature-length film from a script she wrote.

The musician, who has directed herself in music videos for songs including ‘The Man’ and ‘Anti-Hero’, is helming a movie that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, it was announced last week.

Its plot and any casting is under wraps, but Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield hailed Taylor a “once in a generation artist and storyteller”.

They said in a statement announcing the project: “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”