ABBA's Voyage hologram show piques interest of Cher and Barry Gibb

ABBA's Voyage hologram show has intrigued their peers, including Cher and Bee Gee Barry Gibb.



Björn Ulvaeus has revealed some big names have been down to see the Swedish pop legends' avatar concert at the purpose-built ABBA Voyage arena in Stratford, east London.



Björn and his bandmates, Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, younger selves were turned into Abba-tars (holograms) for the experience and some of their contemporaries are now said to be considering having their own hologram show.



Bjorn told the festive edition of Radio Times magazine: “I know Barry Gibb has been to see it. I hear rumours about Metallica.



“I don’t think Mick Jagger has been yet, but he has said something about it.



“Cher was going. So many of my contemporaries are now thinking, ‘Is there a way we can do it?'"



The 90-minute show features pre-recorded classics mixed with the band’s new numbers such as ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’.



ABBA played their last concert just over 41 years ago.



The avatar shows could go on even after the group have left this world.



Sir Mick Jagger recently said avatar shows like ABBA's offer up endless opportunities for veteran acts.



The Rolling Stones frontman hasn't considered whether the 'Start Me Up' rockers - who have been touring for 60 years - could have their own digital hologram concert in the future, but he is intrigued by the "technology breakthrough".



The 79-year-old music legend said: “That would be stupid to me to give you a one-line answer, because I haven’t really honestly thought about it.



“The ABBA thing gives you this kind of technology breakthrough, which, I haven’t actually seen it yet.



“I was supposed to go and see it, but there was a train strike. So I didn’t get to go. I wasn’t going on the train, but … the traffic was horrible, so I can’t really answer that.



“Obviously technology is going to give you some of the answers to this, and who knows what technology lies in store down the road?



“We’re already in an AI world of doing this stuff, and you can do a lot of musical stuff with not very complicated computerisation, as well.”