Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford battling cancer

Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis.

In a Monday interview for SPIN, the bassist/backing vocalist explained he was diagnosed with the disease earlier this year and underwent surgery to have his prostate removed two months before the rock band went on tour in July.

"I've been dealing with some pretty serious s**t. Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer," he told the publication. "I've been someone that's taken a lot of pride in being in shape and taking care of myself. But it's something where either you're either lucky or not."

Tim went on to note his "whole life changed" the moment he learned of the diagnosis but had been trying to maintain a positive outlook despite the "brutal psychological journey".

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tim shared he had been relying on his family and bandmates for support.

He had also reached out to Lance Armstrong, who previously fought testicular cancer, for guidance.

"It's tough, man, but I have a great support system. I'm friends with Lance Armstrong, and he gave me some great advice that probably is going to extend my life," the 54-year-old added.