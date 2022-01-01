Court documents reveal the mother of Sean 'Diddy' Combs's baby daughter

The mother of Sean 'Diddy' Combs's seventh child has been revealed.

Sean took to Twitter over the weekend to announce the birth of a baby daughter named Love Sean Combs.

The 53-year-old record producer, rapper, and actor didn't name the infant's mum in his post.

His tweet read, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world."

He continued, “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much!”, referencing his mother, Janice Combs, and his six other children.

He ended the tweet with, “God is the Greatest!”

In a birth certificate obtained by TMZ on Monday, Love's mother was listed as Dana Tran. Elsewhere, the document showed Love was born on 15 October in California.

According to editors at the outlet, Dana works in the cyber security industry and recently deleted her social media accounts.

It remained unclear whether the hip-hop mogul was in a relationship with Dana, 28, as he was linked to rapper Yung Miami earlier this year. However, he and the City Girls member, 28, told XXL in September their romance wasn't exclusive.

Diddy also shares Justin, 28, with Misa Hylton, as well as Christian, 24, and 15-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie with late ex-partner Kim Porter.

In addition, Diddy raised and adopted Kim's son Quincy, 31, and is father to daughter Chance, 16, from his relationship with Sarah Chapman.