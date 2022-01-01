Record label bosses insist R. Kelly's new album isn't an 'official' release

Record label bosses have insisted R. Kelly's new album isn't an official release.



After a record titled I Admit It appeared on streaming services last week, representatives from Sony Music told Variety that it was not an authorised project.



The 13-track, 56-minute album is named after a 19-minute song Kelly released in 2018.



Since then, the singer - real name Robert Kelly - has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.



Despite the I Admit It being attributed to Sony's Legacy Recordings on streaming services, leaders at the company denied all knowledge of the project.



In addition, representative for Spotify confirmed that the album had been removed from the streamer, while Kelly's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean maintained that the 55-year-old didn't drop the album himself.