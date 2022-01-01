NEWS Sam Ryder takes flight towards debut Number 1 album with 'There’s Nothing But Space, Man!' Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Ryder’s debut album There’s Nothing But Space, Man! is heading towards Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, the Official Charts Company can confirm.



Pipped to the top spot on both the Eurovision stage and the Official Singles Chart, could a Number 1 finally be on the cards for Sam Ryder this week?



The Eurovision hero – who claimed the UK’s highest points score ever at the competition in Turin earlier this year before landing the highest-charting entry of any UK Eurovision contestant in 26 years – is out-selling his nearest competition, US alt-R&B siren SZA, almost 2:1 at the midweek stage.



There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, containing the Number 2 hit SPACE MAN, could become the first debut album by a solo artist to hit Number 1 in the UK since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour in 2021.



At Number 2 midweek, SZA’s long-awaited sophomore album SOS could net the singer her first UK Top 10 album. Her influential debut LP Ctrl previously peaked just outside the UK Top 40 upon release in 2017 at Number 45.



With the festive season ramping up and snow falling across the UK, Michael Bublé’s festive staple Christmas rises one (4).



North Tyneside superstar Sam Fender could net two Top 10 LPs this week; his new live album Live From Finsbury Park, which could debut at Number 7, and his former chart-topper Seventeen Going Under, which is looking to rise a massive 34 places at Number 9.



Elsewhere, Scouse rock band Echo & The Bunnymen’s 25th anniversary re-release of their seventh album Evergreen zones in on a Top 20 return (17). Upon its original release in 1997, the record peaked at Number 8.



New York rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s fourth album Me Vs Myself could become his third Top 40 entry (21), while Idles’ Brutalism celebrates its fifth anniversary (26); the Bristol rock band’s influential debut could chart for the first time ever in the UK, following a special re-release on red vinyl which includes a second disc featuring their secret set at Glastonbury 2022.



North West London rapper Knucks eyes up a return to the Top 40 with Alpha Place (34) following the release of its deluxe edition, and finally, Welsh actor Luke Evans’ A Song For You could rebound twenty places back into the Top 40 (35).

