'It's all about the tour': George Ezra has no new music planned for 2023

George Ezra has no new music planned for 2023.

The 'Green Green Grass' hitmaker has insisted he's going to be fully focused on his tour of Europe and the UK next year to hit the studio, though he'd like to pen some new tunes at some point.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London's The O2 arena at the weekend, George said: "I'm very excited for the tour next year.

"We will start things off with going to Europe, which is very exciting, it's been a long time since we've done that.

"And then we will come over and finish off in the UK.

Yeah, we will be back in The O2 next year."

Asked if fans can expect new music in 2023, he replied: "No. I'm going to focus on the tour. I would like to start writing but I haven't done so yet."

George's last album was June's 'Gold Rush Kid'.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker recently shared how he thinks about festival crowds when working on new music.

George, 29, feels "at home" performing in a field amongst a wide range of artists, and because his songs always go down well in the environment, he thinks about how new tracks would come across in a live setting when he's in the recording studio.

He explained: "With every show you do, especially at the beginning, you start to learn what you're a part of, and it was obvious early on that we were so at home at festivals, and then when you go back to the studio, of course that's in your mind to some degree, that's where the music is. So festivals and live performances, that's what we look forward to."

George's European tour kicks off in Hamburg, Germany on February 15, with the UK leg including two nights at London's The O2 on March 13 and 14.