Ella Henderson to kick off 2023 with 'a few collaborations'

Ella Henderson is set to kick off 2023 with some "exciting" collaborations.

The 26-year-old pop star - who shot to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2012 - has teased she has a number of tracks on the way early next year, but she's keeping tight-lipped when it comes to the artists she's recorded with.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London's The O2 arena at the weekend, Ella teased: "I'm away in the studio at the moment writing and recording.

"I have got a few collaborations coming first thing in the new year - so I'm excited about those."

Asked if she could name any of her collaborators, she replied: "I can't say who because I think we are announcing it literally first week of January."

She continued: "But then I am still writing and stuff so there is going to be a lot of music coming your way from next year."

Interestingly, Clean Bandit revealed in the summer that they had penned some tunes with Ella and her fellow 'X Factor' star James Arthur.

Cellist Grace Chatto told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column in September: “We were in the studio with Central Cee recently which was really exciting and we have a song with James Arthur that should be coming out.

“We’ve made a few songs with Ella Henderson with James. She’s incredible. We got together rec­ent­l­y and wrote loads of songs together.”

Ella released her long-awaited second studio album 'Everything I Didn't Say' in March, which made it into the UK Top 10.