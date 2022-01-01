Lewis Capaldi jokes he's got 'gripe to grind' with Michael Bublé over festive charts

Lewis Capaldi has joked he's got a "gripe to grind" with Michael Bublé as his new single 'Pointless' is being thrashed by festive songs in the charts.

The Scottish superstar admits it was probably the wrong move to release the track amid the battle for this year's Christmas number one, and he quipped that he needs to have a word with the Canadian star, whose 2012 cover of 'It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas' is among those keeping his track co-written with Ed Sheeran from the top spot.

Lewis, 26, is quoted by the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column as saying: "No one told me that it was probably a bad idea to release a song at Christmas, a song that has no reference to Christmas.

"We’re really being hammered in the charts by Christmas songs.

Not that it matters, but you know, these record labels want some money."

Lewis then quipped: ‘So, if anyone sees Michael Bublé, you let him know I’m looking for him. I’ve got a gripe to grind with Mr Bublé!"

Michael's cover is currently number 10 in the Official UK Top 40, while Lewis' tune is number 20.

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is keeping the Queen of Christmas's crown firmly on at the top spot.

Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' is at number three and Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John's 'Merry Christmas' is up 15 places to number three.

And Lewis has even more competition, as LadBaby is teaming up with TV's Martin Lewis on a remake of Band Aid's 1984 hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas' to raise funds to help families amid the cost of living crisis.

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle (Ladbabymum) have announced their fifth consecutive festive charity single in aid of the food bank charity The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid foundation.

Their reworking has been given the seal of approval of writers Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

The social media stars said: "We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever.

"So, a few months ago we approached Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to ask permission to rework the most iconic Christmas track of all time, Do They Know it's Christmas. And we were truly honoured when they said yes!"

Money Saving Expert Martin commented: "I thought they'd confused me with someone else.

"The nearest I've ever got to thinking about a Christmas number one is going to the loo on Boxing Day after too much orange juice the day before.

"Yet once I knew they were serious, and it was for the Trussell Trust, a hugely important charity I've a history with, I decided to give it a go, and do it with gusto."

They've had four Christmas number ones in a row: 2018's 'We Built This City... On Sausage Rolls', 2019's 'I Love Sausage Rolls', 2020's 'Don't Stop Me Eatin' and 2021's 'Sausage Rolls For Everyone' with Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran.