Bad Bunny fans denied entry to Mexico gig due to ticket fraud

Bad Bunny fans were turned away from his Mexico gig due to an "unprecedented number of fake tickets".

Even fans with legitimate tickets for Friday's (09.12.22) sold-out concert were'n't granted entry due a ticketing error, while there was also overcrowding issues at the 85,000 capacity Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

A translated statement from Ticketmaster read: “The inconveniences at the entrances were a consequence of the high unprecedented number of fake tickets which caused crowding of people more than typical.

“The crowding caused confusion and complicated the entrance to the stadium, which led to people with legitimate tickets, not being allowed entry.”

Ticketmaster has vowed to prevent future fraudulent sales as it works with the consumer protection agency PROFEC.

Meanwhile, Bunny is the most-streamed artist globally for a record breaking third year in a row, with more than 18 billion streams.

The Puerto Rican star's album 'Un Verano Sin Ti' topped the albums list.

Taylor Swift is in second place for the global artist list, while she's the top artist in the UK.

Her new album 'Midnights' helped propel her to 805 million streams in the UK alone, with Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Kanye West making up the rest of the UK's top 5 artists.

Globally, Bunny and Taylor are followed by Drake, The Weekend and BTS, with Ed and Harry just missing out in sixth and seventh place.

Meanwhile, Harry's mega-hit 'As It Was' was named Spotify's most streamed song of 2022.

The former One Direction star finds himself at the top of the streaming platform's rankings for listeners around the world, with his smash single hitting close to 1.6 billion global streams.