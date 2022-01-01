Adele needed therapy 'five times a day' during divorce from Simon Konecki

Adele has revealed she needed around "five therapy sessions a day" amid her divorce from Simon Konecki.

The Set Fire to the Rain singer made the admission as she spoke to the audience in between songs during a recent show in her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas.

She revealed she has recently resumed therapy sessions, something which she relied heavily upon during her divorce in 2019.

"I started having therapy again because I went a few years without. I needed to start," Adele admitted in footage posted on social media. "Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was basically doing five therapy sessions a day."

Explaining why she returned to therapy, the 34-year-old said, "I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behaviour and the things I would say. But now I am doing it because I just want to make sure I'm topping myself up every week to make sure I can give you everything."

Adele revealed in a 2021 interview with British Vogue that she and Simon married in 2018 and separated the same year. She filed for divorce in 2019 and it was finalised in 2021. They have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their 10-year-old son Angelo.

She is now dating sports agent Rich Paul, and in an interview with Elle magazine in August, Adele gushed, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him."