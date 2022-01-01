Patti LaBelle escorted offstage during concert due to bomb threat

Patti LaBelle was escorted offstage during a concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin over a bomb threat on Saturday night.



While performing at the Riverside Theater, the Lady Marmalade singer was rushed offstage and the audience was evacuated following a bomb threat.



A video posted to Twitter showed Patti speaking to the audience before security arrived and moved her away from the stage.



"Wait!" the singer shouted at security, trying to accept flowers from fans.



After being informed of the situation, she was escorted off and the building was cleared out.



Milwaukee police said in a statement obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after the incident that the building was "safely evacuated".



Milwaukee Police Captain Warren E. Allen Jr. later shared an update, confirming that no bombs were found at the venue.



"The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered," the captain said. "There is no threat to the public at this time."



Riverside Theater organisers assured fans that they were working with Patti to reschedule the show.



"Tonight's Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit," they wrote on Facebook. "We are working with the artist to reschedule the show."