Miley Cyrus reveals Sia and Latto to join her on New Year's Eve special

Miley Cyrus announced three more guests set to appear on her New Year’s Eve Party.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Wrecking Ball singer revealed more of the lineup set to appear on her New Year’s Eve Party special.

Miley told host Jimmy Fallon Sia, Latto, and Rae Sremmurd would be joining herself and co-host Dolly Parton for the NBC televised event.

“Sia is coming. She’s one of my favorite artists,” the singer revealed via Billboard, adding, “We have Latto (and) Rae Sremmurd, who are friends of mine.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is scheduled for 31 December, streaming live from Miami.

“As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have. But the lineup is very me,” Miley explained. “It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”