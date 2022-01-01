Sam Asghari assures fans Britney Spears is a 'free woman'

Sam Asghari has insisted Britney Spears remains a "free woman" amid worried messages from fans.

Taking to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, the model/actor addressed concern over the popstar's recent breaks from social media and absence from public events.

In response, Sam asserted that Britney simply needed "a break".

"Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break," he wrote. "She has her voice and is a free woman."

Sam also explained why he doesn't post pictures of the 41-year-old on his own account.

"I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans," the 28-year-old continued. "Out of respect for her privacy, I don't post her 24/7. I ask for permission if I ever do."

In addition, Sam opened up about why the Toxic hitmaker hasn't joined him for any red carpet outings lately.

"For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honour if she joins... For her, those things are not fun. They're (hectic) and full of stress," he added. "Specially since she's been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus, she already slayed every single one she has been to (sic)."

Britney's controversial conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. She wed Sam at her Los Angeles home in June.