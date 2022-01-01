Cher's mother Georgia Holt dies

Cher's mother Georgia Holt has died at the age of 96.

The entertainer took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that Holt had passed away.

"Mom is gone," she wrote, adding a sad face emoji.

A representative for Cher confirmed the news on Sunday. No further details were available.

Born Jackie Jean Crouch in 1926, Holt appeared in several TV shows and films in the 1950s, including an episode of I Love Lucy in 1956.

She was also the subject of the 2013 documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher and made several TV talk show appearances alongside her oldest child over the years.

Back in September, Cher revealed that Holt had been hospitalised with pneumonia.

"Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," she wrote, adding: "She's Getting Better."

Over the course of her life, Holt was married and divorced six times. She wed Cher's father John Sarkisian twice, and shared daughter Georganne LaPiere with actor John Southall.

From 1976, Holt was in a relationship with Craig Spencer.