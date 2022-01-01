Tina Turner pays tribute to 'beloved son' Ronnie Turner

Tina Turner has honoured her "beloved son" Ronnie Turner with an emotional tribute.

The I Don't Wanna Fight singer announced via Instagram on Friday that her younger child, whom she shared with ex-husband Ike Turner, had passed away. He was 62.

Alongside a photo of herself with her eyes closed, Tina wrote: "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

She didn't share any further information.

Accordingly, many celebrities, including Naomi Campbell and Questlove, offered Tina their condolences.

Following in his parents' footsteps, Ronnie worked as a musician and played bass guitar in a band called Manufactured Funk.

He married French singer Afida Turner in 2007.

In a string of Instagram posts, Afida indicated Ronnie had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Tina was also mother to Raymond Craig Turner, who died in 2018, and adopted two of Ike's children.

Ike died at the age of 76 in 2007.