Doja Cat inspired by Beastie Boys' music

Doja Cat is inspired by the way the Beastie Boys straddled different genres with their music.

When she was asked for her current musical inspirations in an interview with Dazed magazine, the Say So singer pointed to the Fight for Your Right (To Party!) hitmakers and their unique blend of rap and punk.

"Beastie Boys is a huge inspiration to me. Beastie Boys will hit you with hard, loud and crazy rap, but they'll also hit you with real raw '90s punk, which I love, or smooth techno that feels sexy and sleek. And you'll be like, 'Where the f**k did this come from?'" she explained.

While Doja found fame with her fusion of pop, R&B and rap, she doesn't want to be limited to those genres and is interested in exploring the punk realm too.

"I'm crazy about putting different genres into the same album or even into the same song," she shared. "I want to take some of the beautiful elements of vocal distortion and play those into the music. I don't know if what I'm doing is going to be pop, but I want to keep that in mind for when I go into the studio."

The 27-year-old is working on her follow-up to 2021's Planet Her and also has a bunch of songs she wants to release separately.

"There's songs from a year and a half ago that I made and I'm like, 'These need to come out.' I have a project that's going to be quite consistent, hopefully, which is coming up next and is the real album, the real project. But before that, I would like to put out some singles that don't really connect to it in any way. They're just fun things that I would like to put out," Doja teased.