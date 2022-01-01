NEWS Mariah Carey, Wham! and Ed Sheeran & Elton John enter three-way race for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





It’s a three-horse, festive race for the UK’s Number 1 single this week as Mariah Carey, Wham!, and Ed Sheeran & Elton John all surge ahead towards the top of the Official Singles Chart.



There’s little more than 1,000 chart sales separating the three competitors (all former UK Number 1 singles), with Mariah taking the lead as All I Want For Christmas Is You (1) seeks to extend its return to the peak of the chart to a second week, while Wham! follow with Last Christmas (2) and Ed & Elton’s Merry Christmas (3) bring up the rear.



Stormzy's Firebabe is preparing to vault to a new peak, climbing four to Number 5 after 48 hours.



Lizzo could secure her third UK Top 10 single. Her take on Stevie Wonder’s Someday At Christmas, an Amazon Music Original, is set to be this week’s big gainer; currently up 22 places to Number 9.



Kelly Clarkson’s glamorous Christmas song Underneath The Tree has become a modern festive staple, with the 2013 track looking set to earn its highest-ever peak in the UK this week (14).

