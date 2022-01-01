Sean 'Diddy' Combs welcomes seventh child

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a new dad.



The rapper/music executive took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs.



"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," the 53-year-old tweeted. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"



Diddy, who started going by the name 'Love' in 2017, has been dating Yung Miami since earlier this year - but it's unclear whether the City Girls rapper is baby Love's mother.



The mogul also shares Justin, 28, with Misa Hylton, as well as Christian, 24, and 15-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie with late ex-partner Kim Porter.



In addition, Diddy raised and adopted Kim's son Quincy, 31, and is father to daughter Chance, 16, from his relationship with Sarah Chapman.