Sam Smith's 'absolute fun' record

Sam Smith's new album will be filled with "absolute fun".

The 30-year-old singer - who identifies as non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns - set out to make a record that "was full of joy" and in their "sexy, raunchy, honest" LP 'Gloria', which will be released next month, they think they have achieved that.

Speaking backstage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at The O2 in London on Saturday (10.12.22), Roman Kemp asked Sam: "You described the Ball as filthy, tinsel time, so how would you describe the album? What can we expect?"

Sam replied: "Filthy golden goose time. Oh you’ll see on tour… I mean there’s no gooses on tour actually..."

"[Expect] Fun. Absolute fun. It was my task to write an album that was full of joy and I think I did it. And so it’s fun, it’s sexy, raunchy, honest. Yeah, I’m proud of it."

Meanwhile, the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' singer admitted they have got "addicted" to tattoos and now has more than 35 different inkings.

They said: " I’ve been going onto the torso… It was intense, but it was good. We were listening to loads of pop music and it was fun and we had a good time. I was just eating Cheetos, just getting into the mood.

"It says 'Romance' on my belly. And then my anchor on my chest. I’m addicted now. I’m like 35 plus tattoos."

The 'Unholy' singer previously announced a string of guest artists will appear on 'Gloria'.

Jessie Ware will be included on two of the record’s songs; the duet ‘Perfect’, and ‘Gimme’ along with Koffee, while Ed Sheeran makes a guest appearance on the last track on Sam’s fourth album, a song titled 'Who We Love’.

