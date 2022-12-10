Lewis Capaldi doesn't look after his voice.



The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker found that while touring with Sam Smith, the 30-year-old singer was "very responsible" when it came to protecting their vocals but the only preparation he does before a show is have a massage.



Speaking to Roman Kemp backstage at?Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?at The O2 in London on Saturday (10.12.22), he said: "I went on tour with Sam, of course. They were really responsible… they have to look after their voice. Sam does like a two-hour show."



Asked if he looks after his own voice, Lewis said while giving Roman a massage: "Nope. Before every gig, I get a massage like this."



Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Scottish singer is looking forward to being able to "relax" and "get p*****" at Christmas.



He said of his typical Christmas Day: "I relax. We get up early. We eat some breakfast. We do our presents… and then we just have our dinner and get p*****."



The 'Forget Me' singer doesn't think anything will top his favourite gift from last year.



He said: "Last year I got an air fryer. An incredible gift for anyone by the way. Best thing I’ve ever been given."



Elsewhere in the interview, Roman and Lewis agreed The Darkness' 'Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)' is the best festive song, but the Capital Breakfast host was shocked by the singer's choice of favourite seasonal movie, 1946 classic 'It's A Wonderful Life'.



Roman said: "No that’s not. That’s not your favourite film?



"I refuse to believe that an old film like that is your favourite Christmas film."



Lewis insisted: "My favourite Christmas film. It is."



And when it comes to a traditional Christmas dinner, the 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer also made a surprising choice.



He said: "Oh. Gravy. Yeah. You put gravy on your Christmas dinner.



