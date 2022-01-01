Chase & Status, Fred Again.. and Nia Archives score big at Dance Awards 2022

The winners of the annual Radio 1 Dance Awards 2022 have been revealed.
The awards honour the biggest moments of Dance this year, with Chase & Status, Fred Again.. and Nia Archives all picking up an accolade for their contribution to the genre.
The winners were chosen by a panel made up of Radio 1 Dance DJs and producers.
Danny Howard says:“2022 has been an amazing year for dance music in terms of releases, new artists breaking through and in the mainstream. More importantly, it’s the first full year we’ve had back in the clubs, Ibiza and festivals since the pandemic which has created so many great moments. The Radio 1 Dance Awards is the perfect reflection of what has been a monumental year for the scene so I’d like to big up everyone shortlisted and say congratulations to all the winners. Thank you for the music and memories!”
Outstanding Contribution to Radio 1 Dance Awards 2022 winners
Dance
Chase & Status
Dance Vocalist of the Year
Clementine Douglas
Viral Moment of the Year
Fred Again..
BBC Introducing Dance Artist of the Year
TAAHLIAH
Dance Album Project of the Year
TSHA - Capricorn Sun
Bass Track of the Year
Goddard & Venbee - Messy in Heaven
Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Nia Archives
Mini Mix of the Year
Gardna
Dance Impact Award
The Jaguar Foundation
Electronic Chill Track of the Year
Kx5 Ft. Hayla – Escape
Essential Mix of the Year
KH
Dance Track of The Year
LF System - Afraid To Feel
The awards will take place tonight on Radio 1 at 6pm, where Danny Howard will be joined by DJ’s Pete Tong and Sarah Story as they announce the winners.