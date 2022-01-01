NEWS Chase & Status, Fred Again.. and Nia Archives score big at Dance Awards 2022 Newsdesk Share with :





The winners of the annual Radio 1 Dance Awards 2022 have been revealed.



The awards honour the biggest moments of Dance this year, with Chase & Status, Fred Again.. and Nia Archives all picking up an accolade for their contribution to the genre.



The winners were chosen by a panel made up of Radio 1 Dance DJs and producers.



Danny Howard says:“2022 has been an amazing year for dance music in terms of releases, new artists breaking through and in the mainstream. More importantly, it’s the first full year we’ve had back in the clubs, Ibiza and festivals since the pandemic which has created so many great moments. The Radio 1 Dance Awards is the perfect reflection of what has been a monumental year for the scene so I’d like to big up everyone shortlisted and say congratulations to all the winners. Thank you for the music and memories!”



Outstanding Contribution to Radio 1 Dance Awards 2022 winners



Dance

Chase & Status



Dance Vocalist of the Year

Clementine Douglas



Viral Moment of the Year

Fred Again..



BBC Introducing Dance Artist of the Year

TAAHLIAH



Dance Album Project of the Year

TSHA - Capricorn Sun



Bass Track of the Year

Goddard & Venbee - Messy in Heaven



Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Nia Archives



Mini Mix of the Year

Gardna



Dance Impact Award

The Jaguar Foundation



Electronic Chill Track of the Year

Kx5 Ft. Hayla – Escape



Essential Mix of the Year

KH



Dance Track of The Year

LF System - Afraid To Feel



The awards will take place tonight on Radio 1 at 6pm, where Danny Howard will be joined by DJ’s Pete Tong and Sarah Story as they announce the winners.

