Lewis Capaldi experienced a 'haunting fear' on comeback day

Lewis Capaldi will never forget the “haunting fear” of making his comeback on the day Queen Elizabeth died.

The 26-year-old singer dropped his long-awaited new track ‘Forget Me’ on 8 September but despite the circumstances surrounding the release, he decided to “press on” with his promotional campaign, despite the monarch’s death dominating the news.

He told The Big Issue magazine: “That haunting fear of like, oh my f****** god, we’re bringing this song out and they’ve just announced the Queen’s died.

“This is the thing, you’ve got to press on. I’m sure it’s what she would have wanted.”

Lewis admitted he is “terrified” about the reception his second album, ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’, will receive when it’s released in May because he wants fans to enjoy it, though he insisted he isn’t feeling the pressure for it to be as popular as his debut record, ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’.

He said: “Oh, I’m terrified. I don’t necessarily feel like I have to match it because – unless you’re f****** Ed Sheeran – that’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

“I can’t see having another song that big, because it defies belief. So I try not to think of that.

“But I do feel pressure to at least release music that people who buy tickets to see me would enjoy.

“I like the music I’m making and I don’t think I’ve strayed too far from the path on this new record.

“But it’s definitely nervewracking. The more successful things get, I find I’m more insecure about my own abilities. It’s a very strange position to be in. Yeah, I’m absolutely s******* my jocks.”