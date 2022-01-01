Sam Smith stuns country house visitors with raunchy music video

Sam Smith shocked visitors at a former royal residence by shooting a raunchy music video.

The 30-year-old singer - who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - stunned guests at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire by filming an X-rated video that featured drag queens and scantily-clad men in trunks.

The country house was used by Tudor monarchs Henry VIII and Elizabeth I and is now a tourist attraction.

An onlooker told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "They had hired part of the house completely but the gardens and other areas were still open to the public.

"There were plenty of older folk enjoying a walk in the grounds when a load of geezers in leather turned up in all sorts.

"It probably gave a few of them a heart attack. They were absolutely shocked.

"Some of the staff at the house had to try to usher the dancers through discretely, and move the visitors through another part of the estate to avoid creating a scene. It was very funny."

Sam recently suggested that it was "still hard to be queer" despite all of the success they have achieved in the music industry and explained how they are still harassed on the street sometimes.

The 'Unholy' hitmaker said: “Everything is moving forward in a wonderful way. But there is realities that are quite hard to swallow when it comes to the stats of the countries, where it's still illegal and it is hard. It’s still hard to be queer. There’s still backlash. I still get things said to me on the street, even now. The weirdest thing is you can be famous, you can be a pop star and you still get it.”