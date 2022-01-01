Elton John quits Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

Elton John has decided to quit Twitter following Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform.

The Rocket Man singer announced in his final tweet on Friday that he would no longer use the site because the tech billionaire has introduced policies which will allow "misinformation to flourish unchecked".

"All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world," he tweeted. "I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

The 75-year-old's decision comes after Musk revealed he was granting "general amnesty" for suspended accounts, which many experts believe will lead to a rise in hate, harassment and conspiracy theories.

He recently reinstated former U.S. President Donald Trump's suspended Twitter account, but Trump prefers to use his social media site Truth Social and has therefore not tweeted.

Musk also suspended rapper Kanye West's account recently after he tweeted an antisemitic image. He had only been back on the platform for a few weeks after his previous suspension.

John follows in the footsteps of Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid, and Jim Carrey, who have all quit Twitter since Musk's takeover in late October.