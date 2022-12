NEWS George Baggs new single Newsdesk Share with :





George Baggs has released a Christmas single to highlight the sleep struggle singletons face over the festive season.



The ‘Gogglebox’ favourite has worked on a tongue-in-cheek version of classic carol ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’, which describes the familiar situation where single members of the family are often last in line when it comes to bedroom allocation when getting together for big occasions.



Listen to George Baggs and Premier Inn’s Christmas single on Youtube.