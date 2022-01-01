Taylor Swift announces feature directorial debut

Taylor Swift is making her first feature film.



The Shake It Off singer has teamed up with Searchlight Pictures to make a film based on her original screenplay.



No details about the plot or casting were revealed in the announcement on Friday.



"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement.



The 32-year-old has directed all of her music videos since 2019 and is credited as the director of the 2020 documentary concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, in which she performed songs from her Folklore album in an isolated recording studio.



Taylor took her directing to the next level last year with All Too Well: The Short Film, a mini-movie adaptation of her 10-minute song All Too Well. The 15-minute movie, which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, debuted in November 2021 and received multiple awards, with her becoming the first act to win Video of the Year for a self-directed work at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.



In June this year, she told director Mike Mills at the Tribeca Film Festival that she would "love to" write and direct a feature.



The singer also has several acting credits to her name, with films including Valentine's Day, The Giver and Cats, and this year's Amsterdam, directed by David O. Russell.



Friday's announcement came shortly after Taylor released a behind-the-scenes video showing her directing Sadie and Dylan for All Too Well. In addition, it was revealed on Thursday that Taylor had interviewed The Banshees of Inisherin's Martin McDonagh for Variety's annual Directors on Directors video series. Their conversation will be released on Monday.