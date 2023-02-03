NEWS Raye reaches a new career peak as 'Escapism' climbs to Number 2 Newsdesk Share with :





There’s fantastic news for Raye today who, following her move from major label to a newly independent artist, earns a career-best peak with Escapism. feat. 070 Shake, up four places to Number 2. Could we be looking at a contender for Christmas Number 1? See the rest of the Christmas Number 1 contenders as it stands.



Across all her singles – RAYE has notched up ten Top 40 hits – her previous peak was Number 3, which she’s achieved twice: first in 2016 as a featured artist on Jax Jones’ You Don’t Know Me, and again in 2021 as a co-headliner with Joel Corry and David Guetta on Bed. Escapism. leapfrogs both to land RAYE a new personal best on the Official Singles Chart today.



Escapism.’s success has been powered by TikTok, where users resonate with its rebellious and relatable lyrics. Its three-week climb up the Top 40 has been fast and furious, entering at Number 31, rising to 6 last Friday, and now perched at Number 2.



RAYE has quite the fight on her hands for the top spot. Currently, only Mariah Carey’s festive staple All I Want For Christmas Is You stands in her way of chart glory. But as the Official Christmas Number 1 battle heats up, she will have to face off with Christmas classics and the many other contenders vying for festive chart glory this year.



Escapism. features on RAYE’s long-awaited debut album, My 21st Century Blues, released on February 3, 2023.



