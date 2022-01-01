NEWS Mariah Carey sparkles at Number 1 with 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Newsdesk Share with :





Mariah Carey makes a glittering return to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with All I Want For Christmas Is You.



Ending Taylor Swift’s six-week long reign at the top of the Official Singles Chart with Anti-Hero, Mariah reaches the summit notching up 10.8 million streams over the past seven days.



This is All I Want For Christmas Is You’s second stint at Number 1 in the UK, having first reached the top in 2020, 26 years after its release. See Mariah’s Official Charts history in full here.



Watch video: Flashback to the moment when Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You finally reached Number 1 for the first time, December 2020.



While the undeniable Queen of Christmas may rule supreme this week, we also see four more Christmas songs land in the Official Top 10; Wham! with Last Christmas (3), Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s Merry Christmas (4), Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (6) and Michael Bublé with It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (10).



Stormzy’s tender ballad Firebabe (9) cracks the Top 10 for the first time, up two places following the Number 1 debut of his third studio album, This Is What I Mean, last week.



Outside the Top 10, American producer Metro Boomin lands two Top 40 debuts today following the release of new album Heroes & Villains; Creepin’ ft. The Weeknd and 21 Savage (13), and Superhero (Heroes & Villains) with Future and Chris Brown (39).



Lewis Capaldi’s new single Pointless (co-written with Ed Sheeran) is another new entry at Number 20.



As is to be expected at this time of year, we see a grand total of 24 Christmas classics – both new and old – flood into the wider Top 40 today.



Shakin’ Stevens moves up fourteen with Merry Christmas Everyone (12), The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl jump 16 with Fairytale of New York (14), Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me sashays back into the Top 20 (16) as does Kelly Clarkson’s extravagant Underneath The Tree (17).



Also present this week are: Band Aid - Do They Know It’s Christmas? (18), Bobby Helms - Jingle Bell Rock (19), Chris Rea - Driving Home For Christmas (21), Andy Williams - It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (22), Elton John - Step Into Christmas (24), Wizzard - I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (28), Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime (30), Lizzo - Someday At Christmas (31), Michael Bublé - Holly Jolly Christmas (32), Dean Martin - Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow (33), Leona Lewis - One More Sleep (34), The Ronettes - Sleigh Ride (35), Slade - Merry Xmas Everybody (36), John Lennon & Yoko Ono – Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (38) and finally, Jose Feliciano - Feliz Navidad (40).

