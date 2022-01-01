Lizzo to feature on Lizzo's deluxe edition of SOS

Lizzo is reportedly set to feature on the deluxe edition of SZA's 'SOS'.



The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker co-wrote the track 'F2F' - which sees the R'n'B singer head in a pop punk direction - on the widely-acclaimed LP, out now, and according to Pop Crave, the pair have recorded a track called 'Boy From South Detroit' for the expanded LP.



Last month, Lizzo teased a clip of a track with SZA.



She captioned the tweet: "Something Special coming your way soon."



The 'Juice' hitmaker appeared to be suggesting it's a remix of her song 'Special'.



This week, SZA also teased that she'd like to get Doja Cat and The Weeknd on the deluxe collection.



The 33-year-old star revealed this week that there were many more artists set to be featured on the album, but they didn't get their verses in on time.



It's already known that Doja Cat was due to appear on 'Shirt', but she had to undergo vocal cord surgery.



Speaking on HOT 97's 'Nessa On Air', she said: “For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse, so I can’t be too mad. But also, in the same token, it’s like, ‘Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me.’ But I’m sure they felt the same way for me."



'SOS' features Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver and a Ol’ Dirty Bastard sample.



Fans have waited five years for the follow-up to her much-lauded 2017 debut studio album 'CTRL'.



SZA recently explained that the reason for the long gap between her first and second record is nothing to do with "album pressure", but finding it hard to fit in time for the LP while dealing with life.



SZA's grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer’s and the COVID-19 pandemic made it even harder.



Speaking to Billboard magazine, the star - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - said: “It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is f****** hard.



“To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is f****** crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”