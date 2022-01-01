Gwen Stefani to play UK landmarks next June

Gwen Stefani has announced a series of UK dates for summer 2023.



After it was announced that the 'Rich Girl' hitmaker will open for Pink at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on June 24 and June 25, Gwen has added a slew of dates at landmarks across the country, kicking off with Warwick Castle on June 23.



After the London dates, the No Doubt star will play Harewood House in Leeds, Bolesworth Castle in Chester and Broadlands Estate in Romsey, Hampshire.



Gwen admitted the UK shows will be a special experience for her.



Speaking about supporting the 'So What' hitmaker, she said: "I don't think I would ever be me without the incredible musical influences of the UK. I am so excited to be back! This is going to be an amazing show."



Pink added: "It's been a long three years and I've missed live music so so much.... So it's finally time! I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It's going to be magical!"



Meanwhile, Camila Cabello has said she's up for collaborating with her fellow 'The Voice' coach Gwen.



The 'Havana' hitmaker is loving her first season on the swinging-chair talent show, and she'd jump at the chance to record a duet with the 'Sweet Escape' singer.



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, we're so much closer than we've ever been by being on 'The Voice' together, so that's a start!



"I love her. She's the best."



She continued: "She's just a punk rocker at heart."



Camila said if they did release a song together it would have "eff you vibes."



She added: "I feel like she's just trailblazed for so many women ... She's just like, a weirdo in like the best way, and those are my favourite kind of artists."



Tickets for Gwen's UK dates will go on sale at 10am next Friday 16 December via www.aegpresents.co.uk/gwenstefani.







Gwen's 2023 UK tour dates:



Friday 23 June, Warwick Castle, Warwick



Saturday 24 June, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London



Sunday 25 June, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London



Tuesday 27 June, Harewood House, Leeds



Wednesday 28 June, Bolesworth Castle, Chester



Thursday 29 June, Broadlands Estate, Romsey