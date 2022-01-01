Dolly Parton eyes Sir Elton John duet for rock album

Dolly Parton has messaged Sir Elton John asking him to duet with her on 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me'.



After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the 'Jolene' hitmaker is set to release a rock album, and she is hoping the music legend will play piano and duet with her on her version of his 1974 hit.



She said: "I just recorded for my rock album and I did [Elton’s] song, 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me'. And I’ve sent out a message asking if he would sing with me on it and possibly play the piano. So if y’all get to see him, say Dolly wants you to sing on her record! So anyway, but I love him, just tell him to enjoy it because it was great fun for me."



The late George Michael featured on a live cut of the rock'n'roll classic.



The upcoming album, which is poised for release in the latter end 2023, will feature a mix of classic rock covers and some new tunes in that vein.



Dolly teased: "I’m working on that album and that will be coming out sometime next fall hopefully, in time for the Christmas season next year. And so I’m going to do a lot of classic songs that are rock songs and then a few that I’ve written."



Elsewhere, the '9 to 5' hitmaker also had some advice for the 'Tiny Dancer' ahead of his headline set at Glastonbury next summer.



She said: "Tell him to enjoy it, because it was great fun for me."



Dolly admitted she had no idea if she was "festival material" before she headlined Glastonbury.



The country pop legend confessed she was feeling "scared" about stepping on the Pyramid Stage for the first time when she played the Sunday afternoon legends slot at the world-famous music extravaganza in 2014.



She told BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show': "I was a little scared at the start, I didn’t know if I was festival material because I don’t usually play those kind of big shows like that because I talk a lot and I do a lot of story-type songs and I thought, ‘Nah I don’t know about this.’ But they were the most wonderful audience, as good as I’ve ever had in my life."