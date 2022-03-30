Nathan Sykes announces engagement to Charlotte Burke

Nathan Sykes is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Charlotte Burke.



The Wanted singer recently asked Charlotte for her hand in marriage during a Caribbean beach vacation in Saint Lucia.



On Thursday evening, the singer shared the news with his Instagram followers, along with a photo of Charlotte accepting his surprise proposal.



Nathan revealed the significance of the engagement location in the caption, writing, "A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She Said Yes!!!"



Charlotte also flaunted her engagement ring, a solid diamond encased in a gold band, while posing on the sand with the singer.



In the comments, Nathan's bandmate Max George celebrated the news by writing, "That’s AMAZING!!!!... Congrats to both of you!!"



Nathan and Charlotte have been together for at least four years, as she first posted a photo with the singer on Instagram in November 2018.



The engagement news comes eight months after the tragic death of Nathan and Max's bandmate Tom Parker.



Tom was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in October 2020 and died on 30 March 2022 at the age of 33.