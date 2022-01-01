Elle King suffers concussion after falling down stairs

Elle King has been forced to cancel shows as she is suffering from concussion following a fall.



On Thursday, the Ex's & Oh's singer apologised to her fans in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle for pulling out of radio shows this week and explained why she had to cancel those performances.



"No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing," she wrote in a note on her Instagram Stories. "I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my a*s out, resulting in a concussion. I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things."



The 33-year-old, who welcomed her first child in September 2021, went on to thank the musicians who filled in for her and the radio stations for their understanding and support.



"I wish you all happy and healthy holidays and I can't wait to get back out next year and sing with you soon," she concluded her post.



The country music star's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that Elle is "resting and recuperating at home" and is still set to ring in 2023 by co-hosting New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash alongside Jimmie Allen later this month.