Stormzy brings back his charity Christmas party ‘A Very #Merky Xmas’

Following the huge success of last years event, Stormzy’s charity, #Merky Foundation have today announced the return of their annual Christmas party; ‘A Very #Merky Xmas’.
This year, the event will be held across two dates on December 15th and 16th at Fairfield Halls, situated in the British Musician's hometown of Croydon. Tickets are available to residents that reside within the Croydon Borough, free of charge from here
, with a limit of 4 tickets per household. The event is available to those 6 years old and above. Children below the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
An opportunity for the local community to enjoy a day out, the event is funded and supported by an abundance of kind donors, all of which are listed below. This year, the event will be split over two days; the first of which is ‘A Very #Merky Xmas: Gospel night’; a family night of joyful music and singing which will see appearances from the likes of Guvna B, Tab Worship, Becca Folks, Called Out Music, Volney Morgan & New Ye and hosted by Cassandra Maria and Muyiwa Olarewaju from Premier Gospel Radio. The Gospel evening will begin at 18:30 and conclude at 21:30.
The second day of 'A Very #Merky Xmas' will include a plethora of activities including a variety show, Santa’s grotto, tombola, face painting, music, soft play and more, with Stormzy also being present to join in on the fun. The second day will begin at 16:30 and conclude at 21:30.