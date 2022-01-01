Aerosmith cancels rest of Las Vegas residency over Steven Tyler illness

Aerosmith have cancelled the rest of their Las Vegas residency dates.

The band announced on social media on Thursday that they had to cancel the final two scheduled dates of their Las Vegas residency.

"To all our fans... We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we'll see you in the new year!" Aerosmith wrote in a joint statement on their official pages.

They were set to perform on Thursday and Sunday as part of their Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild residency. The band previously cancelled their 2 and 5 December performances at Park MGM due to an undisclosed illness befalling their frontman Steven Tyler.

Steven did not reveal what illness necessitated cancelling the shows.

Earlier this year, Aerosmith cancelled concerts to allow Steven to voluntarily enter a treatment program after an addiction relapse caused by using pain medication to recover from foot surgery.