Rod Stewart's youngest son rushed to hospital during soccer match

Sir Rod Stewart's youngest child, Aiden, was rushed to the hospital after "going blue and unconscious" during a soccer game.



The 77-year-old father of eight initially thought his 11-year-old son had a heart attack while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team, however, he was later told Aiden suffered a panic attack.



Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine, the British singer-songwriter, revealed, "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack."



Stewart continued, "The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad. Another boy fell backwards and banged his head - he's still not back. In all of my days watching football, that's the only time two ambulances had been called."



The Stewart family has been through a difficult period since the singer's two older brothers, Don and Bob, died within months of each other, while Stewart's eldest son Sean, 42, was hit by a truck in October and taken to the hospital.



A representative for Sean told The Mirror he was "rear-ended" by a truck in Los Angeles on 24 October and suffered "a dislocated shoulder and other injuries". He has since been discharged from hospital.



In addition to Aiden, Stewart and his wife, Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster, also share a 16-year-old son named Alastair.