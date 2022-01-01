SZA releases long-awaited second album SOS

SZA has released her long-awaited follow-up to 2017's 'CTRL'.



The R'n'B songstress' new album features Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and an Ol’ Dirty Bastard sample from a documentary.



Phoebe's ethereal vocals makes an appearance on 'Ghost in the Machine' and Travis - who previously appeared on 'Love Galore' with SZA - appears on the soulful ballad 'Open Arms' with a laidback auto-tuned verse.



The late Wu-Tang Clan member - whose real name was Russell Tyrone Jones - is featured on the closing track 'Forgiveness'.



And Don Toliver features on breakup song 'Used'.



Speaking of the record, she said: “It’s about heartbreak, it’s about being lost, it’s about being p*****."



SZA recently explained that the reason for the long gap between her first and second record is nothing to do with "album pressure", but finding it hard to fit in time for the LP while dealing with life.



SZA's grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer’s and the COVID-19 pandemic made it even harder.



Speaking to Billboard magazine, the star - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - said: “It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is f****** hard.



“To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is f****** crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”



The 33-year-old star revealed this week that there were many more artists set to be featured on the album, but they didn't get their verses in on time.



It's already known that Doja Cat was due to appear on 'Shirt', but she had to undergo vocal cord surgery.



SZA said she'd like to try and get the 'Say So star on the deluxe edition.



Speaking on HOT 97's 'Nessa On Air', she said: “For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse, so I can’t be too mad. But also, in the same token, it’s like, ‘Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me.’ But I’m sure they felt the same way for me."











SZA’s ‘SOS’ tracklist is:







1. ‘SOS’



2. ‘Kill Bill’



3. ‘Seek and Destroy’



4. ‘Low’



5. ‘Love Language’



6. ‘Blind’



7. ‘Used’ (feat. Don Toliver)



8. ‘Snooze’



9. ‘Notice Me’



10. ‘Gone Girl’



11. ‘Smoking on My Ex Pack’



12. ‘Ghost in the Machine’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)



13. ‘F2F’



14. ‘Nobody Gets Me’



15. ‘Conceited’



16. ‘Special’



17. ‘Too Late’



18. ‘Far’



19. ‘Shirt’



20. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Travis Scott)



21. ‘I Hate U’



22. ‘Good Days’



23. ‘Forgiveness’ (feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard)