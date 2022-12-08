The Stranglers drummer Jet Black dies after ‘years of ill health’ aged 84

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and band elder statesman Jet Black. Jet died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fond adieu, fly straight JB.x

Jet Black, drummer with the punk rockers -The Stranglers - has died after “years of ill health” at the age of 84, his representative confirmed.The musician, whose real name was Brian John Duffy, had been living in his country home in north Wales close to his friends and family as his health issues became more debilitating.A statement from his representative confirmed that he passed away “peacefully” on Tuesday 6 December.Black was a founding member of The Stranglers, who formed in Guildford in 1974, and his playing style helped them achieve their alternative punk sound.The Stranglers official site announced the news. "It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and band elder statesman Jet Black. Jet died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fond adieu, fly straight JB.x"