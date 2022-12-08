The Stranglers drummer Jet Black dies after ‘years of ill health’ aged 84

- ARTISTS
NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and band elder statesman Jet Black. Jet died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fond adieu, fly straight JB.x— The Stranglers (Official) (@StranglersSite) December 8, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/vz0RJDme7X pic.twitter.com/XLrcgoCkxr