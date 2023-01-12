St. Vincent announces rock history podcast

St. Vincent is launching a new podcast on the history of rock music.

The 40-year-old musician - whose real name is Annie Clark - delves into the Sex Pistols’ riotous US tour that led to the demise of the punk rock legends, and Jimi Hendrix and Patti Smith's first encounter for 'History Listen Rock'.

Annie said: “It’s been so fun going back through rock history and revisiting some of my favourite artists and songs, including a bunch that don’t get the recognition they should.

“When you put it all together, you can see how history repeats and echoes through generations, how music links the past to the present, artist-to-artist. And some of these stories are absolutely wild.”

The podcast premieres on Audible on January 12, 2023, and is produced by Audible Inc. and Double Elvis.

Co-Founder of Double Elvis Brady Sadler said: “At Double Elvis, we tell stories about music to entertain and provoke audiences to think differently.

“History Listen will do both of these things by taking listeners on a journey through the historical and cultural progression of music, and we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Audible on this groundbreaking series given their history as a true pioneer in spoken-word audio.”

It's the second podcast Vincent has done with Audible, following 2020's 'St. Vincent: Words + Music', a lockdown project, which saw Annie record new versions of songs from all five of her albums.

St. Vincent - who released her sixth studio album 'Daddy's Home' in 2021 - told Variety at the time: "For one, it sounded like a really fun challenge to take old songs and reinvent them. And it happened at a really auspicious time because it got raised at the beginning of this corona pandemic, so it meant that I had something really fun to do by myself, alone in my studio. And I mean, really most of the way that I ingest information now is through podcasts and audiobooks, so this is really a very natural, familiar way for me to get involved."